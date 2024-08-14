New changes coming Link light rail: Here's what to know

There are several changes coming to Sound Transit's Link light rail at the end of the month,

The transportation agency said these changes are to improve their services and enhance the rider experience.

These changes will go into effect starting Aug. 30 and below is what to expect:

One-way $3 flat fare trip

Link light rail currently has a distance-based fare system, where the prices depend on how far a passenger travels.

According to Sound Transit, this requires the rider to top when boarding and tap off after getting off the train. If passengers forget to tap off, they would be charged the highest fare from their originating station, making it confusing and inconvenient.

One of the changes coming at the end of the month is an adult one-way trip on Link light rail will be $3.

"Whether you’re commuting to work, catching a flight at Sea-Tac, heading to a game, or getting dinner with friends, your trip on Link light rail will just be $3," Sound Transit said.

The T Line in Tacoma will stay at $2.

Riders will need to tap their ORCA cards at the yellow card readers before boarding the train.

People 18 years and younger can ride transit for free, and there are reduced $1 fares for seniors and other specific groups.

University Street Station changes to Symphony Station

Sound Transit announced this summer that the University Street Station would be renamed to Symphony Station.

This change was to help reduce the confusion with the University of Washington and U District stations.

Symphony Station will appear on maps and signs on Aug. 30.

Three-digit station codes

The pictograms dedicated to each Link station will be replaced to three-digit codes to make it easy to navigate for all light rail riders.

According to Sound Transit, Washington state law requires us to have station identifiers not based on the Roman alphabet to better assist Limited English Proficiency (LEP) passengers, visitors and riders with disabilities.

The three-digit station codes ensure improved assistance for LEP populations and visitors; by using a numerical system, and to help riders who may struggle with language barriers.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

North Cascades Highway closure extended, conditions worse than expected

2025 Social Security COLA increase: What we know

Seattle police lieutenant hit with retaliation after enforcing accountability

Court Docs: Suspect told Seattle police he had 'memory' of killing girlfriend

San Juan County Sheriff outraged over ferry captain comment

Program to clear homeless encampments around WA freeways running out of money

Baby gorilla will leave Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo, maternal bonding fails

4-year-old identifies Seattle police chase suspect after two crashes

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.