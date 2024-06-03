Fare checks to start on Seattle Light Rail platforms

If you're planning to take the Light Rail at any of the downtown Seattle stations, be prepared to have proof of payment.

Starting Monday, June 3, Sound Transit's Fare Ambassadors will be checking ORCA cards and tickets on some 1 Line station platforms in downtown Seattle.

They'll be outside any station for inspections and to alert passengers before they enter the fair paid zone.

There isn't a set schedule of when inspections will happen but they occur during the busiest ridership times.

In the later months, this will be enforced at more stations.

Fare Ambassadors have been issuing warnings and violations to passengers on board trains who do not have proof of payment since November 2023, when the updated compliance policy went into effect. This updated policy includes the option to conduct fare paid zone inspections.

MORE TRANSPORTATION NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Possible measles exposure at SEA Airport

'Pothole Palooza' underway in Tacoma

2 loaded firearms found in carry-on luggage at Paine Field International Airport in Everett

Flight headed to Seattle catches fire just before takeoff in Chicago

TSA finds 3 handguns, 1 grenade in 1 day at SEA Airport

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.