Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Seattle Paine Field International Airport in Everett intercepted two loaded firearms this week during a routine X-ray screening of carry-on bags.

The first firearm was discovered Wednesday afternoon after a woman brought a pistol loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition inside her carry-on. She was headed to Los Angeles International Airport.

Officers discovered the second firearm a day later, where another woman's carry-on bag contained a pistol loaded with four rounds. She was traveling to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California.

After each firearm was discovered, Snohomish County deputies were called out to the security checkpoint, where they removed the pistols from the X-ray tunnel and contacted the travelers who brought them to the airport.

The TSA says they don't believe the two gun discoveries are related. Both women were eventually allowed to board their flights.

These two incidents happened the same week TSA agents at SeaTac International Airport discovered three loaded handguns and an inert grenade in a single day.

"The number of firearm discoveries at the two airports in the Puget Sound is alarming. It is especially concerning since firearms have never been allowed in carry-on luggage, yet we are seeing travelers being careless and bringing them to the security checkpoint," said TSA Federal Security Director for Washington Greg Hawko. "Let me say in the strongest terms possible: stop bringing your firearms to the airport unless you have packed them properly to travel in checked baggage. Each of these firearms brought in a carry-on bag unnecessarily put the traveling public, TSA officers and other airport employees at risk. If you are traveling with a firearm, please commit to following all of the procedures to do so correctly."

Nationwide, TSA officers have discovered more than 2,600 firearms this year, and 93% of them have been loaded.

