2 juveniles shot in downtown Seattle drive-by

Seattle Police say two juveniles were injured in a drive-by shooting in downtown Seattle early Saturday morning.

Officers initially responded around 1:11 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired and people running near 3rd Avenue and Pike Street.

Once on scene, officers located two juvenile boys suffering from gunshot wounds. They were provided medical aid and later taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police say one of the victims was in stable condition, and the other was in serious condition.

SPD is still investigating what led up to the shooting, and no suspects are currently in custody.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

