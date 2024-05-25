Seattle Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a man in the Denny Triangle neighborhood Friday night.

Police say around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Olive Way and Minor Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of a man in the roadway. He was declared dead by Seattle Fire Department personnel.

Officers then secured the scene and checked the area for involved vehicles, but they were not located.

Detectives with SPD's Traffic Collisions Investigations Squad are investigating this incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this hit-and-run crash is asked to call 206-684-8923.

