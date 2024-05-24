Tar-like substance harming birds along WA, OR coasts

article

Some birds are being rehabilitated, but others died after being contaminated by an unidentified tar-like substance along the Oregon and Washington coasts.

According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW), a number of birds have been discovered tainted with the tar-like substance, prompting an immediate response from not only state agencies but also federal entities. The appearance of this material has raised significant concern for local wildlife.

Samples are being sent to an analytical laboratory to determine the composition of the tar-like matter. As of May 23, various birds, including common murres, are undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation center, although some birds have died.

Reports indicate that the substance has surfaced in multiple locations that dot the Oregon shoreline, such as Cannon Beach, Silver Point, Lincoln City, and Salishan Spit.

Officials have issued a warning, urging the public to abstain from interacting directly with any tar or oily remnants found along the coast or attempting to handle injured wildlife. Such actions pose risks to both humans and the animals and can compromise the integrity of essential samples needed for the investigation.

For the sake of the wildlife and the ongoing response effort, individuals who encounter oiled or deceased animals are asked to report their findings by calling the hotline at 1-800-22-BIRDS. This hotline had previously been highlighted following incidents of oiled birds between Long Beach, Washington, and Lincoln City, Oregon.

When calling the hotline, the public is prompted to provide detailed information, which is vital for the search and recovery operations being conducted by professionally trained teams. This includes the caller's contact details, the type and number of animals observed, as well as the precise time and location of the sighting.

The mystery behind the pollution source persists as local and federal teams, including the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest, collaborate to address the current environmental threat.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS

2 WA men accused of selling fake Pokémon, sports cards in $2M scheme

Seattle police assistant chief under investigation, on administrative leave

Therapeutic miniature horse visits patients at Seattle Children's

T-Mobile raising prices on some older plans – here's what to know

King County deputies involved in downtown Auburn shooting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.