Therapeutic miniature horse visits patients at Seattle Children's

Earlier this week, Seattle Children's Hospital patients got a special visit from a 7-year-old miniature horse.

Luna, a therapeutic mini-horse, stopped by the hospital on Wednesday afternoon to be with patients, their families and staff.

Patients got to pet and interact with the certified service animal, which was the horse's first time to visit Seattle Children's campus.

Luna's handler, Jody, from the non-profit organization Kindhearted Mini Therapy, said the encounters help uplift spirits, provide comfort and create joyful memories for children and adults in need of emotional support.

Kindhearted Mini Therapy, based in Soap Lake, has two mini horses. Their mission is to use their therapy horses to enhance the quality of life of those we serve across Washington state.

"Through our program visits and personalized approach, we aim to bring moments of joy, healing, and transformation to every person we serve," the organization said.

