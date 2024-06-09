Seattle Weather: Morning clouds to sunshine Monday, highs in the 70s

It was a beautiful weekend in Seattle with highs topping out in the 70s again Sunday with plenty of sunshine!

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Skies will start to cloud up as onshore flow increases this evening. Skies will remain dry overnight.

LIVE Doppler Radar

Temperatures overnight will be mild with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Regional Overnight Lows

Marine clouds will be around at the start of the day, but will clear by midday with sunbreaks.

FUTURECAST 7am

Highs will warm again to the low to mid 70s, still above seasonal average for most spots.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

A few high clouds around Monday afternoon, but skies will remain mild and calm.

FUTURECAST 5pm

A weak system passes by Tuesday, bringing increased chances of sprinkles to Western Washington. The best chance of showers will be in the morning and along the coast, north interior and higher elevations. We dry out again from Wednesday through the beginning of Friday. Showers and cooler temperatures return next weekend.