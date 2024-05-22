When to travel, not travel in WA over Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest times to travel in the U.S., and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is making sure travelers anticipate higher-than-usual traffic across the state this year.

WSDOT compiled several charts and guides to help drivers plan for congestion on major routes throughout the state. These charts, based on historical data, show the typical hourly traffic volumes in previous years.

This guide will show you when traffic will be busiest day-by-day, hour-by-hour through Washington during Memorial Day Weekend.

All times marked in green indicate light traffic on the roadways; yellow indicates moderate to heavy traffic. WSDOT says during times marked in red, even the slightest incident could cause significant backups.

If you're planning to hit the Washington roads this three-day weekend, keep reading to see Memorial Day weekend traffic predictions on I-5 between Lacey and Tacoma, on I-5 between Bellingham and Canada, on I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum and on US-2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass.

What are the best times to travel north on I-5 over Memorial Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel on I-5 from Lacey to Tacoma, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 on Thursday

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic will likely happen between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to decrease between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. After 10 p.m., WSDOT is expecting light traffic.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 on Friday

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic will likely happen between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Before 5 a.m. and after 10 p.m., light traffic is expected.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 on Saturday

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic will likely happen between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., and between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Before 7 a.m. and after 10 p.m., light traffic is expected.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 on Sunday?

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic will likely happen between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., and between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Before 8 a.m. and after 11 p.m., WSDOT's expects light traffic.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 on Monday

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic will likely happen between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Before 8 a.m. and after 11 p.m., light traffic is expected.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 on Tuesday

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on the Tuesday after Memorial Day weekend will likely happen between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 4 a.m., and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. After 9 p.m., there will be light traffic.

What are the best times to travel south on I-5 over Memorial Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel on I-5 from Tacoma to Lacey, with day-by-day and hour-by-hour traffic charts for the long weekend.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 on Thursday

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Thursday will likely happen between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 6 a.m., and between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Before 6 a.m. and after 10 p.m., light traffic is expected.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 on Friday

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Friday will likely happen between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 6 a.m., and between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Before 6 a.m. and after 11 p.m., light traffic is expected.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 on Saturday

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Saturday will likely happen between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 7 a.m., and between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Before 7 a.m. and after 10 p.m., light traffic is expected.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 on Sunday

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Sunday will likely happen between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m., light traffic is expected.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 on Monday

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Monday will likely happen between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m., light traffic is expected.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 on Tuesday

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on the Tuesday after Memorial Day weekend will likely happen between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 6 a.m., and between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Before 6 a.m. and after 9 p.m., light traffic is expected.

What are the best times to travel east on I-90 over Memorial Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to drive on I-90 from North Bend to Cle Elum, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the long holiday weekend.

I-90 travel times predicted for eastbound I-90 on Thursday

According to WSDOT, traffic is slated to be pretty moderate on Thursday, May 23, ahead of Memorial Day weekend. There will be moderate to heavy traffic between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. The best time to drive would be before 9 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for eastbound I-90 on Friday

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Friday, May 24, will likely happen between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., and at 9 p.m. There will be light traffic before 7 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for eastbound I-90 on Saturday?

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Saturday, May 25, will likely happen between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., and between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 7 a.m., and anytime after 5 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for eastbound I-90 on Sunday

According to WSDOT, traffic is slated to be moderate on Sunday, May 26. There will be moderate to heavy traffic between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The best time to drive would be before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for eastbound I-90 on Monday

According to WSDOT, Memorial Day traffic is expected to be moderate on eastbound I-90. There will be moderate to heavy traffic between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The best times to drive will be before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for eastbound I-90 on Tuesday

According to WSDOT, traffic on eastbound I-90 on the Tuesday after Memorial Day is expected to be moderate. Drivers can expect moderate to heavy traffic between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 10 a.m. and anytime after 5 p.m.

What are the best times to travel west on I-90 over Memorial Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to drive on I-90 from Cle Elum to North Bend, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the three-day weekend.

I-90 travel times predicted for westbound I-90 on Thursday

According to WSDOT, traffic on westbound I-90 on the Thursday ahead of Memorial Day weekend is expected to be moderate. Drivers can expect moderate to heavy traffic between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 11 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for westbound I-90 on Friday

According to WSDOT, traffic on westbound I-90 on Friday is expected to be moderate. Drivers can expect moderate to heavy traffic between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 10 a.m. and anytime after 8 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for westbound I-90 on Saturday

According to WSDOT, traffic on westbound I-90 on Saturday is expected to be moderate. Drivers can expect moderate to heavy traffic between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 10 a.m. and anytime after 8 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for westbound I-90 on Sunday

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Sunday, May 26, will likely happen between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 10 a.m. and anytime after 10 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for westbound I-90 on Monday

According to WSDOT, the best time to drive westbound on I-90 on Memorial Day would be anytime before 8 a.m. and anytime after 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. The worst time to drive would be between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for westbound I-90 on Tuesday

According to WSDOT, traffic on westbound I-90 on the Tuesday after Memorial Day is expected to be moderate. Drivers can expect moderate to heavy traffic between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 9 a.m. and anytime after 6 p.m.

What are the best times to travel east on US-2 over Memorial Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to drive on US-2 from Skykomish to Stevens Pass, , with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend.

US-2 travel times predicted for eastbound US-2 on Thursday

According to WSDOT, traffic on US-2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass is expected to be moderate on Thursday, May 23. There is expected to be moderate to heavy traffic between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., and between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 12 p.m., between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and anytime after 8 p.m.

US-2 travel times predicted for eastbound US-2 on Friday

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Friday, May 24 will likely happen between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., and between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 9 a.m. and anytime after 9 p.m.

US-2 travel times predicted for eastbound US-2 on Saturday

According to WSDOT, the best time to drive on eastbound US-2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass would be anytime before 8 a.m. and anytime after 4 p.m. Traffic is expected to be moderate to heavy between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Drivers should expect heavy congestion during the 10 o'clock hour.

US-2 travel times predicted for eastbound US-2 on Sunday

According to WSDOT, traffic on US-2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass is expected to be mostly moderate on Sunday, May 26. There will be moderate to heavy traffic between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 10 a.m. and anytime after 2 p.m.

US-2 travel times predicted for eastbound US-2 on Monday

According to WSDOT, traffic on eastbound US-2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass is expected to be pretty clear on Memorial Day. WSDOT officials are predicting moderate to heavy traffic between noon and 1 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light anytime before noon and after 1 p.m.

US-2 travel times predicted for eastbound US-2 on Tuesday

According to WSDOT, traffic on eastbound US-2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass on the Tuesday after Memorial Day is expected to be clear.

What are the best times to travel west on US-2 over Memorial Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to drive on US-2 from Stevens Pass to Skykomish, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holida

US-2 travel times predicted for westbound US-2 on Thursday

According to WSDOT, traffic on westbound US-2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass on Thursday, May 23, is expected to be mostly clear.

US-2 travel times predicted for westbound US-2 on Friday

According to WSDOT, traffic on westbound US-2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass on Friday, May 24, is expected to be mostly clear.

US-2 travel times predicted for westbound US-2 on Saturday

According to WSDOT, traffic on westbound US-2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass on Saturday, May 25, is expected to be mostly clear. There is a time frame between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. where there could be moderate to heavy traffic.

US-2 travel times predicted for westbound US-2 on Sunday

According to WSDOT, the best time to drive on US-2 on Sunday, May 26 is anytime before 11 a.m. and anytime after 9 p.m. Between these two hours, drivers can expect moderate to heavy traffic.

US-2 travel times predicted for westbound US-2 on Monday

According to WSDOT, traffic on westbound US-2 on Memorial Day is expected to be the worst between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be moderate to heavy traffic in the 9 a.m. hour and between the hours of 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 9 a.m. and anytime after 10 p.m.

US-2 travel times predicted for westbound US-2 on Tuesday

According to WSDOT, the best time to drive on US-2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass on the Tuesday after Memorial Day would be anytime before 11 a.m. and anytime after 3 p.m. Between those hours, drivers can expect moderate to heavy traffic.

What are the best times to travel north on I-5 to Canada over Memorial Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to drive on I-5 from Bellingham to the Canadian border, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts for the holiday weekend.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 towards Canada on Thursday

According to WSDOT, traffic on northbound I-5 from Bellingham to the Canadian border is expected to be the worst between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23. Drivers can expect moderate to heavy traffic between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., and between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 7 a.m. and anytime after 10 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 towards Canada on Friday

According to WSDOT, traffic on northbound I-5 from Bellingham to the Canadian border is expected to be the worst between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, May 24. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., and between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 7 a.m. and anytime after 10 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 towards Canada on Saturday

According to WSDOT, traffic on northbound I-5 from Bellingham to the Canadian border is expected to be the worst between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 25. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., and between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 8 a.m. and anytime after 10 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 towards Canada on Sunday

According to WSDOT, drivers can expect congestion on northbound I-5 from Bellingham to the Canadian border on Sunday, May 26. Drivers should expect heavy traffic between noon and 5 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., and between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 9 a.m. and anytime after 10 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 towards Canada on Monday

According to WSDOT, traffic on northbound I-5 from Bellingham to the Canadian border is expected to be moderate on Memorial Day. Drivers can expect moderate congestion between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 10 a.m. and anytime after 8 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 towards Canada on Tuesday

According to WSDOT, traffic on northbound I-5 from Bellingham to Canada on the Tuesday after Memorial Day Weekend is expected to be the worst between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Drivers can expect moderate to heavy traffic between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The best times to drive would be anytime before 7 a.m. and anytime after 9 a.m.

What are the best times to travel south on I-5 towards Bellingham over Memorial Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to drive on I-5 from the Canadian border to Bellingham, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts for the holiday weekend.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 towards Bellingham on Thursday

According to WSDOT, drivers should expect moderate to heavy traffic on southbound I-5 from Canada to Bellingham on Thursday, May 23. Traffic is expected to be at its worst between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 6 a.m. and anytime after 7 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 towards Bellingham on Friday

According to WSDOT, traffic on southbound I-5 from Canada to Bellingham is expected to be the worst between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 6 a.m. and anytime after 8 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 towards Bellingham on Saturday

According to WSDOT, traffic on southbound I-5 from Canada to Bellingham is expected to be the worst between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 8 a.m., and between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 8 a.m. and anytime after 9 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 towards Bellingham on Sunday

According to WSDOT, traffic on southbound I-5 between Canada and Bellingham is expected to be moderate for most of the day. Drivers should expect moderate to heavy traffic between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 8 a.m. and anytime after 9 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 towards Bellingham on Monday

According to WSDOT, traffic on southbound I-5 between Canada and Bellingham on Memorial Day is expected to be the worst between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Moderate to heavy traffic is forecaster between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., and between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. The best time to drive would be anytime before 8 a.m. and anytime after 9 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 towards Bellingham on Tuesday

According to WSDOT, the best time to drive on southbound I-5 between Canada and Bellingham on the Tuesday after Memorial Day would be anytime before 6 a.m. and anytime after 8 p.m. Drivers should expect moderate to heavy traffic between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Peak congestion will happen between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., and between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

