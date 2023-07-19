Everett's Paine Field changes name to Seattle Paine Field International Airport

article

Snohomish County officials announced that Paine Field will undergo a name change to become Seattle Paine Field International Airport. The decision, aimed at enhancing the airport's marketing efforts and highlighting its international significance, will guide more travelers, tourists, and investors to the region while preserving the airport's strong ties to the aerospace industry.

By incorporating "Seattle" into the airport's brand name, officials hope to reinforce its geographic proximity to the Emerald City and attract a broader audience. Moreover, the addition of "International" to the new name more accurately represents the airport's global standing as the heart of the aerospace industry.

Despite the change, the airport's PAE location identifier will remain unaffected, and the renaming solely pertains to the airport's public-facing brand. The operational and managerial aspects of the airport, which are owned by Snohomish County, will not be impacted.

"The continued economic health of Paine Field is one of Snohomish County's top priorities," said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. "With nearly $60 billion in yearly economic impact and over 150,000 jobs, the airport must continually find new ways to strengthen our marketing and brand. This change will significantly bolster our business attraction and marketing efforts, while protecting the historical significance of the Paine Field name."

Seattle Paine Field International Airport is located in Everett about 30 miles north of downtown Seattle and is the home to more than 550 aircraft.