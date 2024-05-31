WA DNR predicting a tough fire season: How to minimize the fire danger surrounding your home

The heavy rain in the forecast for this weekend hasn’t washed away the elevated threat of wildfires in Washington State– we’re still in a drought, and the Department of Natural Resources says the burn risk is significant heading into the summer months.

That is why the commissioner of public lands was in Gig Harbor on Friday, asking property owners to take steps now that could end up saving land and lives down the road.

Their hope is for the ‘Wildfire Ready Neighbors’ program to spread like wildfire before it’s too late.

Just last July, the ‘Sourdough Fire’ in Whatcom County consumed more than 6,000 acres and it all started by a random lightning strike. So, the more of Washington that’s prepared, the better.

"We started as a pilot in three counties and the idea was how do we help every homeowner be empowered with making defensible space around their home," said Hilary Franz, the Commissioner of Public Lands.

The program is now in more than 11 counties in the state, including Pierce County in Gig Harbor.

"Given the drier and hotter summer conditions, fires will increase in size, frequency and severity in western Washington," Gig Harbor Fire Chief Dennis Doan said.

The program gives homeowners tips and resources to take before a fire breaks out.

"A lot of people think it’s the large flame that burns our homes down, but it’s the embers that science shows wind can carry for miles and land by your home," Guy Gifford with the Department of Natural Resources said.

He and Chief Doan gave a demonstration to show where those embers can land and start fires. At Friday’s demonstration, they encouraged folks to clean the roof of their homes, add or replace vent screens, replace or remove mulch, and sign up for Wildfire Ready Neighbors.

"We’re predicting a tough fire season," Franz said.

With the fourth of July, just about a month away,

Chief Doan has a message for those wanting to light off fireworks in their neighborhood:

"What about your neighbor's right to have a home that’s safe and doesn’t catch on fire? What about your neighbors right to not have a dog to run away? What about your neighbor who has a child with special needs or a war veteran," Doan said.

Learn more about Wildfire Ready Neighbors here.