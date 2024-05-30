Washington's Styrofoam ban goes into effect June 1

Changes are coming at your favorite restaurant and coffee shop this weekend.

Starting on Saturday, June 1, foam containers will be illegal in Washington state.

The ban is from a law passed back in 2021. Last year, the sale and distribution of foam packing peanuts were banned under the same law.

Everything from clamshell takeout containers to coffee cups to trays and other food and drink carriers will be outlawed, so long as those items are made from expanded polystyrene (EPS).

EPS foam is "a lightweight cellular plastic material consisting of small hollow spherical balls that are expanded and processed through a variety of techniques," according to the Washington State Department of Ecology. These materials are extremely brittle and break easily into tiny pieces.

EPS materials are difficult to recycle, and it’s expensive, according to the Department of Ecology. They aren’t accepted in most of Washington’s residential recycling programs and are treated instead as a contaminant. Because they are not readily recyclable, the materials end up in landfills, waste-to-energy facilities, or the environment.

This ban applies to any person, firm, association, partnership, corporation, government entity, organization, or joint venture that sells or distributes the EPS products covered by this ban.

The ban does not encompass packaging for raw, uncooked or butchered meat, fish, poultry or seafood. Cartons for vegetables, fruits or egg cartons are also exempt, according to the law.

Violators could face a $250 fine for their first offense and up to a $1,000 fine for repeat offenders.

