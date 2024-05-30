article

Filipino fast-food giant Jollibee is set to charm Seattle with its famed Chickenjoy fried chicken as the brand opens a new location in Rainier Valley on Friday, June 7, 2024.

This marks the company's first foray into Seattle, expanding its footprint to a third site in Washington state and the 101st store in North America.

Located at 3820 Rainier Ave. S., within the Rainier Valley Square shopping center, Jollibee says it looks forward to serving one of the most diverse communities in the country.

The fast-food chain has been declared "the best chain fried chicken in America" by Eater, and provides multiple variations of American favorites, including bone-in fried chicken known as Chickenjoy, a chicken sandwich with umami mayo, a spicy chicken sandwich topped with sriracha mayo and jalapeno slices and a peach mango pie filled with warm peaches and Philippine mangoes.

The new Jollibee outlet in Seattle will operate from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. Customers can enjoy their meals through dine-in, drive-thru and take-out, with online ordering options to be available shortly.

In celebration of the grand opening, Jollibee will host a three-day promotion where the first 100 patrons spending $35 or more each day will receive exclusive Jollibee merchandise:

Day 1: One year of free Jollibee Chicken Sandwiches (1 sandwich per month for 12 months) and an exclusive Jollibee T-shirt designed just for this opening

Day 2: Jollibee beanie (for those chilly Seattle winters)

Day 3: Jollibee bucket hat (just in time for summer)

The global expansion does not stop in Seattle. The company has its sights set on other markets like Portland, OR, while strengthening its presence in key regions such as New York City, Queens, NY, and Arlington, TX.

