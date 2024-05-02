If you're headed to a concert or sporting event at Climate Pledge Arena, you may be wondering what you can and can't bring into the venue.

From the arena's bag policy to its water bottle regulations to a list of prohibited items, keep reading to ensure a smooth and safe experience for your next visit.

Climate Pledge Arena bag policy

Guests are permitted to bring one clear bag not exceeding 14 inches in width, 14 inches in height and 6 inches in depth. Alternatively, small clutches, purses or wallets are allowed as long as they do not exceed 4 inches in width, 6 inches in height, and 1.5 inches in depth.

Items within the clear bag must adhere to the venue's bag policy and permitted item list (more on that below).

Climate Pledge Arena water bottle policy

Reusable water bottles, excluding glass, are allowed inside the arena. However, bottles must not exceed 32 ounces in size and must be emptied upon entry, including any ice contents.

Climate Pledge Arena prohibited Items

Climate Pledge Arena has implemented strict guidelines regarding prohibited items to ensure the safety and comfort of all attendees.

Prohibited items include professional cameras with detachable lenses, weapons of any kind, noise-making devices such as whistles, air horns and cow bells, laptops, tablets and any other items deemed inappropriate or dangerous by arena officials and league affiliates.

Fans cheer during the Macklemore BEN tour at Climate Pledge Arena on December 21, 2023, in Seattle, Wash. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Climate Pledge transportation options and parking

Climate Pledge Arena offers various ways to get to and from the arena, with some options even being free.

Public transit

Recognizing the importance of reducing carbon emissions, Climate Pledge Arena encourages eventgoers to utilize public transit as their primary mode of transportation. To incentivize this green approach, all guests attending publicly ticketed events receive a complimentary public transit pass alongside their event ticket.

Light rail

With expanded Light Rail service and seamless connections to major transit hubs, getting to Climate Pledge Arena has never been easier. Extensive bus service routes also provide convenient access to the arena, ensuring hassle-free travel for attendees.

Parking options

For those who prefer to drive, Climate Pledge Arena offers convenient parking options at three nearby garages. The Arena Garage, 1st Ave. N. Garage and 5th Ave. Garage provides ample parking space for event attendees, with the closest ADA parking available in the Arena Garage and 1st Ave. N. Garage.

To streamline the parking process, guests can pre-purchase parking spots through the Seattle Kraken Mobile App.

Seattle Center Monorail

For a quick and efficient commute, guests can utilize the Seattle Center Monorail, which offers a 90-second ride between downtown Seattle and Seattle Center. The Monorail is a convenient option for those parking downtown, with ORCA cards, credit/debit cards and contactless payments accepted.

Accessing free transit passes

To access the complimentary public transit passes included with event tickets, guests are advised to download the Seattle Kraken App and follow the provided instructions. These passes are valid for use two hours before doors open and two hours after the event, ensuring seamless transportation to and from Climate Pledge Arena.

Bicycle options

For cyclists, protected bike lanes and bike lockers are available, providing secure parking options for personal and rental bikes.

Additional transportation options

Climate Pledge Arena also accommodates guests arriving via ride-hailing services such as Lyft, with designated pick-up and drop-off locations near the arena.

For more information on transportation options and upcoming events at Climate Pledge Arena, visit their official website.

