Car stolen from Fife Costco parking lot with $10k worth of BMX bikes inside

A Kitsap County family is asking for the public's help after their prized BMX bikes were taken when someone stole their car in a Fife Costco parking lot at the end of April.

"Luckily, we were able to recover the car a few hours later," said mom, Morgan McCluskey. "Unfortunately, my daughters' bikes were not there. We think they looked in the back and realized they hit a gold mine."

The BMX bikes are child-size and worth about $10,000. The family says other items were also taken, including their girls’ helmets, all their gear, a Subaru pressure washer, a Dyson hair straightener, and even the ashes of a dead relative.

"It’s absolutely devastating," said McCluskey. "It’s one thing to steal from an adult. It’s another thing to steal from kids."

Making matters worse, her daughters Peighton, 11, and Irelyn, 8, recently qualified for the 2024 UCI BMX Racing World Championships in South Carolina.

"It’s devastating. They have no bikes or anything to use," said McCluskey.

"The girls need their bikes," said dad Cameron McGinley. "They’re custom. An adult cannot ride them. They’re specific for a little kid and they’re so unique. It’s not going to be worth anything to anyone else other than this BMX community. We know they’re somewhere in Pierce County."

Right now, the local BMX community is helping the young athletes with loaner bikes.

"I’m getting used to it," said Peighton. "It’s not the same but the bike doesn’t matter right now, it’s how I perform and how I put in the work."

"I really like my bike," said Irelyn. "I hope I can get it back because I like riding it."

The family has also set up a GoFundMe to help with their upcoming trip.

Anyone with information about the stolen BMX bikes is encouraged to call the Fife Police Department’s non-emergency line at 800-562-9800 or email the department at police@cityoffife.org . You can also call Tacoma Police’s non - emergency line at (253) 287-4455.