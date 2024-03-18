Catch these concerts in Washington this summer

It may only be the first day of spring, but many Washingtonians are already looking ahead to upcoming concerts, both at indoor and outdoor venues.

Check out our list below for who is performing near you.

If you are on a desktop, you can use CTRL +F on a PC or Command + F on a Mac to search for a particular artist, venue or date of performance.

Tap the link of each venue for more ticket information.

This list is not completed. Check back with FOX 13 for updated shows.

Indoor arenas

Climate Pledge Arena (334 1st Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109)

Friday, March 29: Tim McGraw

Thursday, April 4: Luis Miguel

Friday, April 26: AJR

Thursday, May 2 and Friday, May 3: Justin Timberlake

Friday, May 10: Melanie Martinez

Saturday, May 18: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Tuesday, May 28 and Thursday, May 30: Pearl Jam

Friday, May 31: Russ

Thursday, June 20: Vampire Weekend

Saturday, June 22: Cage the Elephant

Friday, July 26: Chris Brown

Tuesday, Aug. 6 and Wednesday, Aug. 7: Olivia Rodrigo

Friday, Aug. 16: Peso Pluma

Friday, Aug. 23: Chayanne

Sunday, Aug. 25: Kid Cudi

Tuesday, Aug. 27: Jeff Lynne's Elo

Thursday, Aug. 29: King of Leon

Saturday, Aug. 31: Jelly Roll

Tuesday, Sept. 3: Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire

Friday, Sept. 20: Kacey Musgraves

Saturday, Sept. 21: Grupo Firme

Saturday, Sept. 28: Cigarettes After Sex

Tuesday, Oct. 1: The National and The War on Drugs

Friday, Oct. 4: Weezer

Saturday, Oct. 5: Hans Zimmer

Sunday, Nov. 10 and Monday, Nov. 11: Usher

Tacoma Dome (2727 E D St, Tacoma)

Saturday, April 27: Cody Johnson

Sunday, April 28: ENHYPEN

Friday, May 17: Lil Wayne

Tuesday, Sept. 3 & Wednesday, Sept. 4: P!NK

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Iron Maiden

Friday, Nov. 15 & Saturday, Nov. 16: Subtronics

Friday, Nov. 22 & Saturday, Nov. 23: Zach Bryan

WAMU Theater (800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle)

Friday, May 3 & Saturday, May 4: ISOKKOCK

Saturday, May 11: Lizzy McAlpine

Thursday, May 16: Gunna

Wednesday, May 22: Madness (C'est La Vie in America)

Thursday, May 30: Caifanes and Cafe Tacvba

Thursday, June 6: ITZY

Thursday, June 13: Third Eye Blind with special guests Yellowcard and Arizona

Sunday, June 30: REIK

Thursday, Aug. 8: Wallows

Saturday, Sept. 7: Sum 41

Saturday, Sept. 14: Two Door Cinema Club

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Conan Gray

Outdoor concerts in Washington

Woodland Park Zoo: ZooTunes lineup (5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle, WA 98103):

Sunday, June 16: Cavetown / Mother Mother w/Destroy Boys

Thursday, June 20: Car Seat Headrest

Sunday, July 21: The Roots

Thursday, July 25: Violent Femmes

Monday, July 29: Norah Jones

Wednesday, July 31 & Thursday, Aug.1: The Decemberists

Sunday, Aug. 11: Sierra Ferrell w/Nick Shoulders

Monday, Aug. 12: The Japanese House

Thursday, Aug. 15: Built To Spill performing "There’s Nothing Wrong with Love" / Yo La Tengo

Sunday, Aug. 18: Waxahatchee w/Woods

Monday, Aug. 19: Alvvays w/The Beths

Wednesday, Aug. 21: Elle King

Lumen Field (800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle)

Wednesday, May 15 at 8 p.m: Rolling Stones

Saturday, July 13 at 5 p.m.: Kenny Chesney with Zac Brown Band

Friday, Aug. 30 and Sun. Sept. 1 at 6 p.m: Metallica

T-Mobile Park (1250 1st Ave S, Seattle)

Friday, May 24: Billy Joel

Saturday, July 27: Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show

Friday, Aug. 16: Kane Brown

Sunday, Aug. 18: Foo Fighters

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Def Leppard & Journey

Monday, Sept. 23: Green Day

White River Amphitheater (40601 Auburn Enumclaw Rd SE, Auburn, WA 98092)

Friday, May 3: 21 Savage

Saturday, May 11: Needtobreathe & Judah and The Lion

Saturday, May 25: Avril Lavigne, All Time Low & Royal and the Serpent

Saturday, June 15: The Doobie Brothers & Robert Cray Band

Saturday, July 20: Hootie and the Blowfish

Tuesday, July 23: Niall Horan

Friday, July 26: Thirty Seconds to Mars & AFI

Saturday, Aug. 3: Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts & Morgan Wade

Saturday, Aug. 17: Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads

Tuesday, Aug. 20: Limp Bizkit

Saturday, Aug. 24: Santana & Counting Crows

Saturday, Aug. 31: Train, REO Speedwagon & Yacht Rock Revue

Saturday, Sept. 21: Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top & The Outlaws

Friday, Sept. 27: Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean & Zach Top

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Breaking Benjamin & Staind

Washington State Fairgrounds (110 9th Ave SW, Puyallup)

Friday, Aug. 30: Foreigner

Saturday, Aug. 31: Lauren Daigle

Monday, Sept. 2: Happy Together Tour

Thursday, Sept. 12: Walker Hayes

Friday, Sept. 13: Matchbox Twenty with guest Beauty School Dropout

Thursday, Sept. 19: Thomas Rhett

Saturday, Sept. 21: Bryson Tiller

The Gorge Amphitheatre (754 Silica Rd NW, Quincy, Grant County)

Friday, May 31: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ken Carson & Irontom

Saturday, June 29: Noah Kahan

Sunday, July 14: Blink-182 and Pierce The Veil

Saturday, Aug. 10: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan & John Mellencamp

Friday, Aug. 23: Tyler Childers & Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Aug. 30-Sept. 1: Dave Matthews Band

Friday, Sept. 6: Hozier

Saturday, Sept. 14: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery (14111 NE 145th St, Woodinville)