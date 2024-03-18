Catch these concerts in Washington this summer
It may only be the first day of spring, but many Washingtonians are already looking ahead to upcoming concerts, both at indoor and outdoor venues.
Check out our list below for who is performing near you.
If you are on a desktop, you can use CTRL +F on a PC or Command + F on a Mac to search for a particular artist, venue or date of performance.
Tap the link of each venue for more ticket information.
This list is not completed. Check back with FOX 13 for updated shows.
Indoor arenas
Climate Pledge Arena (334 1st Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109)
- Friday, March 29: Tim McGraw
- Thursday, April 4: Luis Miguel
- Friday, April 26: AJR
- Thursday, May 2 and Friday, May 3: Justin Timberlake
- Friday, May 10: Melanie Martinez
- Saturday, May 18: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- Tuesday, May 28 and Thursday, May 30: Pearl Jam
- Friday, May 31: Russ
- Thursday, June 20: Vampire Weekend
- Saturday, June 22: Cage the Elephant
- Friday, July 26: Chris Brown
- Tuesday, Aug. 6 and Wednesday, Aug. 7: Olivia Rodrigo
- Friday, Aug. 16: Peso Pluma
- Friday, Aug. 23: Chayanne
- Sunday, Aug. 25: Kid Cudi
- Tuesday, Aug. 27: Jeff Lynne's Elo
- Thursday, Aug. 29: King of Leon
- Saturday, Aug. 31: Jelly Roll
- Tuesday, Sept. 3: Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire
- Friday, Sept. 20: Kacey Musgraves
- Saturday, Sept. 21: Grupo Firme
- Saturday, Sept. 28: Cigarettes After Sex
- Tuesday, Oct. 1: The National and The War on Drugs
- Friday, Oct. 4: Weezer
- Saturday, Oct. 5: Hans Zimmer
- Sunday, Nov. 10 and Monday, Nov. 11: Usher
Tacoma Dome (2727 E D St, Tacoma)
- Saturday, April 27: Cody Johnson
- Sunday, April 28: ENHYPEN
- Friday, May 17: Lil Wayne
- Tuesday, Sept. 3 & Wednesday, Sept. 4: P!NK
- Wednesday, Oct. 16: Iron Maiden
- Friday, Nov. 15 & Saturday, Nov. 16: Subtronics
- Friday, Nov. 22 & Saturday, Nov. 23: Zach Bryan
WAMU Theater (800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle)
- Friday, May 3 & Saturday, May 4: ISOKKOCK
- Saturday, May 11: Lizzy McAlpine
- Thursday, May 16: Gunna
- Wednesday, May 22: Madness (C'est La Vie in America)
- Thursday, May 30: Caifanes and Cafe Tacvba
- Thursday, June 6: ITZY
- Thursday, June 13: Third Eye Blind with special guests Yellowcard and Arizona
- Sunday, June 30: REIK
- Thursday, Aug. 8: Wallows
- Saturday, Sept. 7: Sum 41
- Saturday, Sept. 14: Two Door Cinema Club
- Tuesday, Oct. 15: Conan Gray
Outdoor concerts in Washington
Woodland Park Zoo: ZooTunes lineup (5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle, WA 98103):
- Sunday, June 16: Cavetown / Mother Mother w/Destroy Boys
- Thursday, June 20: Car Seat Headrest
- Sunday, July 21: The Roots
- Thursday, July 25: Violent Femmes
- Monday, July 29: Norah Jones
- Wednesday, July 31 & Thursday, Aug.1: The Decemberists
- Sunday, Aug. 11: Sierra Ferrell w/Nick Shoulders
- Monday, Aug. 12: The Japanese House
- Thursday, Aug. 15: Built To Spill performing "There’s Nothing Wrong with Love" / Yo La Tengo
- Sunday, Aug. 18: Waxahatchee w/Woods
- Monday, Aug. 19: Alvvays w/The Beths
- Wednesday, Aug. 21: Elle King
Lumen Field (800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle)
- Wednesday, May 15 at 8 p.m: Rolling Stones
- Saturday, July 13 at 5 p.m.: Kenny Chesney with Zac Brown Band
- Friday, Aug. 30 and Sun. Sept. 1 at 6 p.m: Metallica
T-Mobile Park (1250 1st Ave S, Seattle)
- Friday, May 24: Billy Joel
- Saturday, July 27: Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show
- Friday, Aug. 16: Kane Brown
- Sunday, Aug. 18: Foo Fighters
- Wednesday, Sept. 4: Def Leppard & Journey
- Monday, Sept. 23: Green Day
White River Amphitheater (40601 Auburn Enumclaw Rd SE, Auburn, WA 98092)
- Friday, May 3: 21 Savage
- Saturday, May 11: Needtobreathe & Judah and The Lion
- Saturday, May 25: Avril Lavigne, All Time Low & Royal and the Serpent
- Saturday, June 15: The Doobie Brothers & Robert Cray Band
- Saturday, July 20: Hootie and the Blowfish
- Tuesday, July 23: Niall Horan
- Friday, July 26: Thirty Seconds to Mars & AFI
- Saturday, Aug. 3: Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts & Morgan Wade
- Saturday, Aug. 17: Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads
- Tuesday, Aug. 20: Limp Bizkit
- Saturday, Aug. 24: Santana & Counting Crows
- Saturday, Aug. 31: Train, REO Speedwagon & Yacht Rock Revue
- Saturday, Sept. 21: Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top & The Outlaws
- Friday, Sept. 27: Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean & Zach Top
- Tuesday, Oct. 8: Breaking Benjamin & Staind
Washington State Fairgrounds (110 9th Ave SW, Puyallup)
- Friday, Aug. 30: Foreigner
- Saturday, Aug. 31: Lauren Daigle
- Monday, Sept. 2: Happy Together Tour
- Thursday, Sept. 12: Walker Hayes
- Friday, Sept. 13: Matchbox Twenty with guest Beauty School Dropout
- Thursday, Sept. 19: Thomas Rhett
- Saturday, Sept. 21: Bryson Tiller
The Gorge Amphitheatre (754 Silica Rd NW, Quincy, Grant County)
- Friday, May 31: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ken Carson & Irontom
- Saturday, June 29: Noah Kahan
- Sunday, July 14: Blink-182 and Pierce The Veil
- Saturday, Aug. 10: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan & John Mellencamp
- Friday, Aug. 23: Tyler Childers & Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats
- Aug. 30-Sept. 1: Dave Matthews Band
- Friday, Sept. 6: Hozier
- Saturday, Sept. 14: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery (14111 NE 145th St, Woodinville)
- May 25-26: Sarah McLachlan (sold out)
- June 1: Maren Morris
- June 21: Jordan Davis (with Mitchell Tenpenny & Ashley Cooke)
- June 27: Charley Crockett: $10 Cowboy Tour
- July 3: Beck
- July 7: Tate McRae: Think Later Tour (sold out)
- July 11: The Revivalists (with Hiss Golden Messenger)
- July 12-13: An Evening with Harry Connick Jr.
- July 14: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band (with The Milk Carton Kids)
- July 16-17: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (with Adeem the Artist)
- July 20-21: An Evening with John Legend (sold out)
- July 27: Stray Cats
- Aug. 1: The Australian Pink Floyd Show
- Aug. 2: Gipsy Kings featuring Nicholas Reyes
- Aug. 3-4: Lake Street Dive: The Good Together Tour
- Aug. 13: O.A.R. Summer Tour 24 with Fitz and the Tantrums
- Aug. 14: Gary Clark Jr.
- Aug. 15: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo with Berlin
- Aug. 16-17: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Can't Let Go Tour 2024 (with JD McPherson)
- Aug. 18: Michael Franti & Spearhead (with Citizen Cope and Bombargo)
- Aug. 19: John Fogerty with George Thorogood & the Destroyers
- Aug. 23: The Beach Boys
- Sept. 12: Chris Izaak
- Sept. 20: Wynonna Judd
- Sept. 21: Crowded House
- Sept. 28: Indigo Girls & Amos Lee