Get ready to unleash your inner superhero because Free Comic Book Day is back in Seattle this Saturday, May 4.

The annual event, celebrated on the first Saturday of May, is a cherished tradition in the comic book community, where enthusiasts of all ages flock to local comic shops to snag free comics and immerse themselves in the vibrant world of graphic storytelling.

With a total of 44 comic books up for grabs this year, there's something for everyone, whether you're a die-hard fan or just dipping your toes into the colorful world of comics. From action-packed adventures to heartwarming tales, this year's selection promises to captivate readers of all tastes and interests.

Seattle's comic book scene is set to come alive with excitement as six local comic shops gear up to participate in this year's festivities. From Golden Age classics to cutting-edge graphic novels, this year's participating comic shops will be buzzing with activity as enthusiasts browse the shelves, meet authors and fellow fans, take advantage of special discounts and revel in the excitement of discovering new stories and characters.

Seattle-area locations participating in Free Comic Book Day 2024

Golden Age Collectables, Pike Place Market Phoenix Comics & Games, Capitol Hill Dreamstrands Comics and Such, Greenwood Arcane Comics & More, Shoreline Mighty Moose Comics, Factoria Mall Bel-Kirk Stamp, Coin & Comics, Kirkland

With each store boasting its own unique charm and selection, visitors are encouraged to explore them all and uncover hidden gems along the way.

