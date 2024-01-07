Expand / Collapse search

West Seattle comic shop burglarized 3 times in 3 months

By and FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
West Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle

VIDEO: Burglars hit West Seattle comic shop third time in 3 months

Employees at ‘Tails to Astonish‘ in West Seattle have woken up to yet another overnight break-in, during which burglars grabbed priceless comic books and the cash register.

SEATTLE - A comic book shop in West Seattle was burglarized for the third time in three months, according to the owners.

At about 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, three people shattered the glass front door of Tails to Astonish on California Ave SW and gained entry.

Surveillance video shared with FOX 13 shows the burglars grabbing comic books and the cash register.

FOX 13 News previously reported on another break-in at the same location back in October.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘There were comics signed by Stan Lee’; Thieves burglarize West Seattle comic shop

Anyone with information should contact the Seattle Police Department and reference case #24-302.