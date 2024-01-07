West Seattle comic shop burglarized 3 times in 3 months

A comic book shop in West Seattle was burglarized for the third time in three months, according to the owners.

At about 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, three people shattered the glass front door of Tails to Astonish on California Ave SW and gained entry.

Surveillance video shared with FOX 13 shows the burglars grabbing comic books and the cash register.

FOX 13 News previously reported on another break-in at the same location back in October.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘There were comics signed by Stan Lee’; Thieves burglarize West Seattle comic shop

Anyone with information should contact the Seattle Police Department and reference case #24-302.