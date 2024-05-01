Steel beam thrown from Lynnwood overpass crashes through car

The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses who may have seen a steel beam being thrown from an overpass onto Interstate 5 in Lynnwood, which then crashed through a car's windshield Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at 6:57 a.m. on 164th Street Southwest over the northbound lanes of I-5.

A 51-inch steel beam was thrown from an overpass onto I-5 in Lynnwood on April 30, 2024. (Washington State Patrol)

According to troopers, a man was seen walking on the overpass and throwing debris onto the highway.

A black Acura SUV was traveling on I-5 when it was hit by a large, about 51 inches, steel beam. The metal object went through the front windshield and landed in the front passenger area of the car.

No injuries were reported.

Troopers are looking for the man and are asking people who may have saw the man or witnessed the incident to call 360-654-1133.

The investigation remains ongoing.

