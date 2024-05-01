Woman found dead in Tacoma, police launch homicide investigation

A homicide investigation was launched in Tacoma after a woman was found dead in the Stadium District on Wednesday morning.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 2:30 a.m., local firefighters were dispatched to the corner of North G Street and North 4th Street for reports of an unresponsive woman lying on the ground.

When crews arrived, they discovered the woman was dead, and police were requested to respond.

TPD detectives and crime scene personnel responded to the area and are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Authorities say no one has been arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.