Two-day old kittens found in box brought into Tacoma shelter, 1 kitten dies

Over the weekend, five 2-day old kittens were found discarded in a cardboard box in Tacoma's Summit neighborhood, hypothermic and stiff.

The box was discovered by a young community member who grew concerned after seeing the same box after 24 hours.

"My daughter found them in the box, cold, stiff and lifeless," says community member Mary Ann Sebastian. "We tried to revive them, and once one showed signs of life, we knew we had to get them help right away."

The kittens were taken to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County for immediate medical intervention.

Veterinarians used air dryers and an incubator to help maintain the kittens' body temperature. The kittens were also given essential nutrients to bounce back.

Unfortunately, one kitten did not survive.

Less than 48 hours after those kittens were brought in, a separate litter of six arrived at the shelter in need of life-saving care.

Both these groups of kittens need ongoing monitoring and care. If you'd like to help, you can donate here.

Community members also have the opportunity to double their impact through May 8 during the shelter’s GiveBIG fundraising event, thanks to a $25,000 matching gift from Larson Automotive Group.

