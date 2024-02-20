Woodland Park Zoo announces ZooTunes concert lineup
SEATTLE - The Woodland Park Zoo announced their lineup for this year's ZooTunes concert season.
The concert series is celebrating its 40th year and organizers plan to celebrate this milestone with a lineup of musical icons.
Organizers said ZooTunes is a key fundraising event for the zoo and proceeds will go to support the zoo's animal care, both local and global wildlife conservation programs and education programs.
ZooTunes lineup for 2024 Summer Concert Series
- June 16: Cavetown / Mother Mother w/Destroy Boys
- June 20: Car Seat Headrest
- July 21: The Roots
- July 25: Violent Femmes
- July 29: Norah Jones
- July 31 & August 1: The Decemberists
- August 11: Sierra Ferrell w/Nick Shoulders
- August 12: The Japanese House
- August 15: Built To Spill performing "There’s Nothing Wrong with Love" / Yo La Tengo
- August 18: Waxahatchee w/Woods
- August 19: Alvvays w/The Beths
- August 21: Elle King
Ticket information
Concert tickets will go on sale Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. online. Tickets will not be sold at zoo gates, and they do not include admission into the zoo.
Children ages 3 and above will require their own full-priced, paid ticket to enter ZooTunes. Children 2 years of age and under are free.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Day of the concert
The concerts ill be outdoors at the Woodland Park Zoo's North Meadow.
Outside food is allowed but must be in non-glass containers. Non-alcoholic beverages are allowed but must be sealed in its original containers.
The following bags are allowed: clear bags (recommended to expeditethe entry process), bags no larger than 16 inches, purses, diaper bags, tote bags, picnic baskets, small backpacks and soft sided coolers. Bags that are prohibited: sided coolers, duffle bags, large hiking/camping backpacks and luggage.