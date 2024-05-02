What to know ahead of Justin Timberlake's Seattle shows

Justin Timberlake is in Seattle for his "The Forget Tomorrow" World Tour, as he performs in Climate Pledge Arena this week!

Here are a few things to know before the Prince of Pop takes the stage:

When are the shows?

Timberlake has two shows at Climate Pledge, one on Thursday and another on Friday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the shows both start at 7:30 p.m.

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, tickets are still available on Ticketmaster. Prices range from $70-$400+

What can I expect at the show?

This is Timberlake's first tour in five years, in support of his sixth studio album, "Everything I Thought It Was." Fans should expect Justin to perform a few singles from his latest release, likely including "Selfish", "Drown", and "No Angels".

If you're shopping for exclusive concert merch, Justin Timberlake's website has all the goodies you'll want to check out.

Not much is known about how his set will look, as it's only his second show of the world tour. However, his first show in Vancouver featured an elevated, rotating stage, meaning Justin could have something special planned for the Emerald City!

Online, it appears there's a second stage across the floor section in the VIP area. It'll be a performance fans will just have to wait to see!

Where should I park?

If public transportation or other means of transport aren't an option for you, there are several parking garages concert-goers can use. There's a parking garage south of the arena on Lenny Wilkens Way, and another on the east side of the Seattle Center campus on Harrison Street. Parking costs $63 for the one near the arena, and $35 for the other that's a seven-minute walk away.

However, public transportation, the Seattle Center monorail, or other rideshare options are highly encouraged for getting to the venue.

How long is the tour?

Justin's world tour spans until December 16, ending in Indianapolis. If you can't make the Seattle shows, there are plenty of other opportunities to catch Timberlake live. See his full concert schedule online.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Catch these shows at WA's Gorge Amphitheatre this summer

WA businesses poke fun at escaped zebra in North Bend

Mayor Harrell hires firm to investigate sexual harassment claims against SPD leaders

Teens arrested in Bellevue carjacking linked to $100,000 retail theft

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.