Justin Timberlake to stop in Seattle during 'Forget Tomorrow' World Tour

article

Justin Timberlake is going back on tour!

The singer's "The Forget Tomorrow" World Tour will be making a stop at Climate Pledge Arena on May 2.

He announced he was going back on tour during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The same day his new single "Selfish," was released.

"Oh yeah, I'm going on tour," Timberlake said.

This is his first tour since 2019.

The tour kicks off April 29 in Vancouver, B.C.