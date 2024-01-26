Expand / Collapse search

Justin Timberlake to stop in Seattle during 'Forget Tomorrow' World Tour

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:04AM
Entertainment
FOX 13 Seattle
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COMMERCIAL USE) Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for

SEATTLE - Justin Timberlake is going back on tour! 

The singer's "The Forget Tomorrow" World Tour will be making a stop at Climate Pledge Arena on May 2. 

He announced he was going back on tour during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The same day his new single "Selfish," was released.

"Oh yeah, I'm going on tour," Timberlake said. 

This is his first tour since 2019. 

The tour kicks off April 29 in Vancouver, B.C.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. P.T. at JustinTimberlake.com