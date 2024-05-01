Teens arrested in Bellevue carjacking linked to $100,000 retail theft

Four teens accused of an armed carjacking, who were later arrested in Vancouver following a long police pursuit, are now believed to have stolen $100,000 worth of goods from a luxury retail store in Bellevue.

Bellevue Police announced the arrest of four teenagers after a carjacking on April 24. Authorities say they were driving a stolen Hyundai Elantra, and pulled up behind a victim driving a black BMW X5 and carjacked them at gunpoint.

The victim called 911, which launched an hours-long police pursuit that stretched all the way down to the Washington-Oregon border before the boys were arrested.

Police say they have connected the four — plus a potential fifth suspect — to a burglary at Bottega Veneta, a high-end Italian fashion boutique located at The Bravern in Bellevue. Surveillance video reportedly captured five suspects entering the store at 6:44 p.m., arriving in a white Hyundai Elantra.

Video appeared to show the five pulling merchandise from the display cases, walking out with $106,000 in handbags, purses and totes in roughly one minute.

Police say the suspects then carjacked the BMW in order to dispose of their stolen Elantra.

The suspects currently in custody for the carjacking now face additional charges of first-degree theft.