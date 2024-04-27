4 teens arrested after armed carjacking in Bellevue, pursuit led to Vancouver

article

Police arrested four Bellevue teenagers suspected of carjacking a person at gunpoint and leading law enforcement on a pursuit to the Oregon border.

According to Bellevue Police, officers were called to a carjacking around 7:00 p.m. Friday to a home on NE 13th Pl near 148th Ave NE. A victim said they were followed home by four suspects — boys ages 14, 15, 16 and 17 — who pulled up behind them in a white Hyundai Elantra, then carjacked them at gunpoint, driving away in their black BMW X5.

The victim’s purse, iPad, baby seats and items from the store were still in the car.

Officers found the white Hyundai abandoned nearby, with some of the victim’s belongings left there.

Bellevue Police then got a call from Tumwater Police, who reported calls involving suspects in a black BMW throwing items into a dumpster.

Joint Base Lewis-McChord then notified Bellevue Police around 9:00 p.m. that the suspect vehicle was seen trying to enter the base at the 41st St entrance off I-5. Washington State troopers began to pursue the vehicle, which was heading south on I-5 toward Vancover, Washington.

WSP stopped the vehicle around 9:20 p.m. on I-5 and arrested the four teens.

The boys were booked into WSP’s office in Chehalis for first-degree robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle. The BMW was stored with law enforcement for further investigation.