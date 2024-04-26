2 arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit near Thurston County high school

Thurston County deputies arrested a six-time felon who skipped court, chasing him down and taking him into custody in front of a high school.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies had arrested a six-time felon for dealing narcotics. When they were taking him into custody, deputies found more than 300 grams of fentanyl and meth on him.

He bailed out of Thurston County Jail, then skipped court, so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Wednesday, deputies say they recognized the man as a passenger in a car being driven by his girlfriend near Tumwater. Authorities moved to arrest them, and they hit another car before speeding down Littlerock Rd.

The chase ended when the girlfriend finally pulled over at Black Hills High School, which quickly went into lockdown.

Deputies arrested the man for his warrants, and the woman was booked for eluding, possession of narcotics and hit-and-run.

