Kirkland police arrest several teens in connection with car thefts

Kirkland police arrested nine teens suspected of stealing multiple cars this week.

On Sunday afternoon, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Juanita Country Club condo complex off 109th Court Northeast.

A resident called police to report two cars, traveling at a high rate of speed, entered the complex. People inside the cars were wearing ski masks, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found several suspects trying to steal a parked Kia.

Police arrested several suspects at the scene, but others ran away.

Kirkland police requested assistance from the Bothell and Bellevue police departments to find the outstanding suspects.

Police received several reports from the community with information about the suspects in the area and hiding in yards.

Five more suspects were arrested after a search and from surveillance video.

Nine teens altogether were arrested, police said. The suspects face attempted motor vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstruction charges.

Six of the suspects are now on electronic home monitoring, and the other three remain in custody due to a lengthy criminal history, which includes possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, unlawful possession of a firearm, robbery, hit-and-run, and obstruction, police said.

Investigators identified the cars as being recently stolen from Federal way and Kirkland's Preserve at Forbes Creek Complex.

The investigation remains ongoing.

