Teens charged for robbing man in Renton with AK-style pistol: docs

King County Prosecutors have charged two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old with robbing a man at gunpoint using an AK-style pistol before crashing a stolen Kia in an Albertsons parking lot on April 10.

Around 5:30 p.m. on April 10, a person called 911 to report that "suspicious males [were] repeatedly circling the parking lot of Albertsons with ski masks on." The caller provided a description of the vehicle, and it turned out to be a Kia Sorrento that had been stolen hours earlier, just over half a mile from the Albertsons.

A few minutes later, court documents say the occupants of the stolen car pulled up to a man near "The Sage" apartment complex on NE 12th Street. They asked him who he was "claiming" (meaning which gang he claimed to be part of) The man said he tried to distance himself but the car's occupants kept trying to egg him on into an argument.

One of the car's occupants bragged he had a "Draco," which is a slang term used to describe an AK-style rifle.

The victim did see the gun when he looked in the vehicle.

A passenger got out of the Kia and demanded the victim give up his gold chain, rings, and money. After a struggle. the victim was able to keep his jewelry but they took about $30 from him, according to court documents.

The Kia sped off and police tried to pull them over, but they wouldn't stop, according to court documents.

At one point, the teen driver was going 65 mph in a 35 mph zone. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The driver turned into the Albertsons parking lot, driving erratically to avoid police. He then crashed into a yellow cement post near a handicap parking spot.

All four of the suspects ran off, and three of them were later arrested.

At an arraignment for one of the 15-year-old armed robbery suspects yesterday, the defense attorney and the probation officer told Judge Joe Campagna that the teen was here visiting from Pennsylvania. He was supposed to fly home on April 11, one day after the robbery.

Family asked the judge to release the teen so he could be escorted to the gate and allowed to fly home to live with his mom.

The probation officer said she had arranged for him to be on electronic home monitoring there.

Judge Campagna declined their request and ordered the teen to remain here in Washington, in a secure detention. Another hearing is scheduled in two weeks.

Court documents say the teen was wearing latex gloves which the judge noted suggested that there was pre-planning for the robbery.

The other 15-year-old remains in secure detention.

The teens are facing a variety of charges. The 17-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree robbery, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Both 15-year-olds were charged with second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission. Only one of those teens was additionally charged with first-degree robbery. Judge Kristin Richardson released the 17-year-old on electronic home monitoring.

A 4th suspect has not been identified. If you know who they are, call Renton PD or text the information anonymously through the P3 Tips App on your phone. Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

