5 teens arrested for Tukwila armed carjacking appear in court

The five teenagers arrested in connection with an armed carjacking that started in Tukwila and ended in Renton faced a judge for the first time on Thursday. All five teenagers appeared in court individually.

During those hearings, it was revealed that two of them were released from detention last week. The state was asking for probable cause for attempted robbery in the first degree and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

The state also asked the court to find probable cause for one count of a hit-and-run of an intended vehicle for the 13-year-old arrested in connection with the armed carjacking.

After listening to both sides, two were released with electronic monitoring. Three were ordered to secure detention. Before the judge made those rulings, he listened to the teen’s history. Some had no past criminal history, while two were just released from detention last week, including the youngest teen arrested.

"Right now, it appears that he is in a spot where he is unable or unwilling to follow any rules that we set whatsoever, and now we’re here with this case which is a substantial escalation in terms of severity which presents an extreme risk to everyone around, including himself," Judge Joe Campagna said of one of the suspects.

Family members of the teens also appeared in court on Thursday, either in person or via Zoom and when asked if they had anything to say, many replied "no."

The judge also spoke about the gravity of these allegations and the risk to the community. Each of the teens involved are to have no contact with the others involved or the victim.

The state has several days to decide if they will choose to file charges and if they do a hearing is set for April 9.

More on teen crimes

'How many more lives must be lost?': Community pushes for safer streets after deadly Renton crash

Teen suspects steal car at gunpoint in Tukwila, crash it in Renton: Police

Chopper video shows 'Kia Boys' crime spree through King County streets