Suspects arrested after attempted Renton carjacking

Five people were arrested Wednesday morning after an attempted carjacking in Renton, police said.

Before 9:45 a.m., the Renton Police Department said officers responded to an initial report of a possible bank robbery at 53 Southwest Sunset Boulevard.

When police arrived, they discovered the incident was an attempted carjacking.

According to police, five suspects, at least one armed, left the scene in a different car at a high rate of speed.

Officers then followed the car until it crashed near 110 Southwest 41st Street.

After the collision, all five suspect got out of the carm and ran away from the scene.

Officers spread out and arrested all five suspects.

No injuries were reported, and police did not say if there were any other cars involved at the crash scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

