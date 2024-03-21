1 killed in Renton car crash, 3 teens arrested in stolen car in separate incident

article

A portion of Logan Ave. S in Renton, near Airport Way, will be closed for an unknown length of time due to a deadly crash.

Renton Police reported the crash just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Renton Police, a driver appeared to have a medical issue behind the wheel before crashing their car. That person died at the scene.

In the backup of the crash, officers saw a stolen Hyundai in traffic with three teens in it. Since the teens had nowhere to go in the crash, they were all detained by police.

It's unclear if those teens will be charged.

Renton Police response at Logan Ave S. and Airport Way. Photo shows the stolen Hyundai.

