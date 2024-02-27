Police investigate double shooting near Renton's Cedar River Dog Park

Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in Renton Tuesday morning.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), one of the shooting victims was able to identify the suspect, and a search is now underway.

Photo: FOX 13's Taylor Winkel

The RPD says the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. inside a homeless encampment in the 1500 block of Houser Way S. This area is underneath the I-405 overpass near Cedar River Dog Park.

Authorities say one man was taken to a nearby hospital and the other victim is reportedly doing okay.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.