Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate double shooting near Renton's Cedar River Dog Park

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Renton
FOX 13 Seattle

Person shot near Renton's Cedar River Dog Park

Police are investigating after a person was shot near Renton's Cedar River Dog Park early Tuesday morning.

RENTON, Wash. - Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in Renton Tuesday morning.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), one of the shooting victims was able to identify the suspect, and a search is now underway.

Photo: FOX 13's Taylor Winkel

The RPD says the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. inside a homeless encampment in the 1500 block of Houser Way S. This area is underneath the I-405 overpass near Cedar River Dog Park.

Authorities say one man was taken to a nearby hospital and the other victim is reportedly doing okay.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Featured

Navy vet paralyzed after Tukwila drive-by shooting, brother says military training likely saved his life
article

Navy vet paralyzed after Tukwila drive-by shooting, brother says military training likely saved his life

A Navy veteran is now paralyzed after his family says he was ambushed while driving home from work on I-5.  

This is a developing story, check back for updates.