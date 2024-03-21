Prayer service held for Renton woman found dead in Mexico

Friends, family, and members of the community gathered at St. Anthony’s Church in Renton for a prayer service concluding a 'novenario' – a nine-day mourning prayer in memory of Reyna Hernandez.

She was a beloved hairdresser who went missing nearly a month ago and was found dead in Mexicali, Mexico. Mexican authorities confirmed that Hernandez was killed after discovering her body in a cemetery.

Frances Macias, whose mother has been friends with Hernandez for decades, expressed the deep impact of Reyna's absence: 'I'm here to cherish her life.' Hernandez wasn't just a friend to many but a part of their community, and her vibrant presence will be deeply missed.

Ariel Galvan, who has been friends with Hernandez for 15 years, reflected on her character, stating, "She was a great friend, a great lady." Hernandez, originally from Monterrey, Mexico, left to pursue her American Dream more than two decades ago. However, her life was tragically cut short when she was reported missing on Feb. 26 when calls went unanswered and her salon unattended.

On March 2, Mexican authorities discovered her body, which they say had been tortured. A 61-year-old man has been arrested on unrelated charges. According to Mexican news outlets, a gun was recovered along with fentanyl and more than $130,000.

Her family told FOX 13 he was Reyna's husband.

Ivonne Carrillo Hernandez, Reyna's sister, lamented the senselessness of her death, stating "He shouldn't have killed her, because she was very good to him." Despite their pain, the family opts to remember Reyna's vibrant spirit and, as Ivonne fondly recalls, "She was a spark".

King County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Casey McNerthney highlighted the alarming increase in domestic violence cases since the pandemic. "Domestic violence is the most common crime that's not talked about in every neighborhood around the country," McNerthney said.

The numbers speak for themselves:

1679 cases were referred to them by police in 2021, 1738 in 2022 and 1588 in 2023.

"There’s never really closure in cases, people talk about that, but there’s a loss you can never make up for," McNerthney said.

Hernandez's family emphasizes the importance of speaking out against domestic violence, and advocating for justice in her memory.

Loved ones are working with both U.S. and Mexican governments to have Hernandez's remains returned to Renton for an autopsy and a proper funeral.

Her family hopes her story serves as a reminder to seek help and support for those experiencing domestic violence.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 for confidential assistance: 1-800-799-7233.