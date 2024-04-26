Hit-and-run driver sought in death of 21-year-old woman on I-5 in Seattle

Troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on I-5 in Downtown Seattle on Friday.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), at around 1:51 a.m., crews responded to the southbound lanes of I-5 at Yesler Way for reports of a person lying in the roadway.

When crews arrived, they found a 21-year-old Seattle woman dead at the scene.

The SFD says the incident was reported as either a jump or a fall.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the woman fell from the Madison St. overpass and landed in the fourth lane of southbound I-5. An unknown vehicle then struck the woman and continued driving southbound.

Troopers say the roadway was closed for about three hours.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating to determine the exact cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.