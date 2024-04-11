Seattle PD looking for driver who purposely ran over tents on sidewalk before police pursuit

Police are actively looking for a driver who deliberately ran over several tents on the sidewalk in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood on Tuesday night.

That incident then caused officers to engage in a short car pursuit with the suspect.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers saw the driver of a gray Acura SUV deliberately run over several tents on the sidewalk along Third Avenue, near James Street, just after 11:30 p.m.

"It’s really sad and messed up to target homeless people like that," said one person who witnessed the incident.

Video from Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) traffic cameras obtained by FOX 13 shows officers stopping the driver near Second Avenue and James Street. But when officers approach the Acura, the driver hits the gas and speeds away.

At least nine SPD vehicles pursued the driver.

FOX 13 has learned the pursuit was authorized but later terminated when it was discovered that no one was in the tents that had been run over.

Later that night, the SPD said the same Acura returned to the area where the tents had been run over and someone in the SUV reportedly fired multiple shots.

"His aim was to try to hit somebody," said another man who lives on the street. "The gunshots had people ducking, running and ducking. There were multiple people here on this block when he came shooting."

The department said officers responded to the scene but were unable to find any shell casings, property damage or any "victims willing to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to give Seattle Police a call at 206-625-5011.

