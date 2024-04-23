Megadeath, Pitbull, Imagine Dragons announce tours: 2024 concert guide
Pitbull, Megadeth and Imagine Dragons separately announced concert tours on Tuesday that are set to kick off later in 2024.
The year is shaping up to be one for the books with new music, but time will tell if any of the tours dominate the headlines like last year with Taylor Swift’s Eras and Beyonce’s Renaissance.
Here are the latest big name concert tours that have been announced:
Pitbull tour
Global superstar Pitbull announced his Party After Dark tour with special guest T-Pain, and also Lil John in select cities.
Pitbull’s 26-city tour kicks off in August in Virginia. See the dates here.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 26.
Megadeath tour
Megadeath announced its Destroy All Enemies tour with Mudwayne and All That Remains.
The metal band’s 33-city tour kicks off in August in Arkansas. See the dates here and ticket info here.
Imagine Dragons tour
Imagine Dragons have announced a new album and tour to accompany, "Loom."
The new album will be available June 28 with the new single "Eyes Closed" available now.
Their tour kicks off in July in New Jersey. See full dates here.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 26.
2024 concert tours
- Bad Bunny: "Most Wanted Tour" (February - May 2024)
- Chris Stapleton: "All-American Road Show" tour (March - October 2024)
- Drake: "It’s All A Blur" Tour, (January - April 2024)
- Fall Out Boy & Jimmy Eat World: "So Much for (2our) Dust" tour (February - April 2024)
- Justin Timberlake: "The Forget Tomorrow" World Tour (April - December 2024)
- Megan Thee Stallion: Hot Girl Summer Tour (May - July 2024)
- Morgan Wallen: "One Night at a Time" tour (April - August 2024)
- Neil Young Crazy Horse: Love Earth Tour (April - September 2024)
- Nicki Minaj: "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" (March - June 2024)
- Olivia Rodrigo: "Guts World Tour" (February - August 2024)
- Pearl Jam: Dark Matter World Tour 2024 (May - November 2024)
- Rolling Stones: "The Hackney Diamonds" tour (April - July 2024)
- Santana, with Counting Crows: Oneness Tour 2024 (May - September 2024)
- Taylor Swift: "The Eras Tour", international dates (January - December 2024)
- Usher: The "Past Present Future" Tour (August - November 2024)
