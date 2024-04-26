Inmate escapes Monroe correctional facility, authorities launch manhunt

The search is on for an inmate who escaped a correctional facility in Monroe on Friday.

According to the Department of Corrections (DOC), 59-year-old Patrick Lester Clay escaped from the Minimum Security Unit at the Monroe Correctional Complex.

59-year-old Patrick Lester Clay escaped from the Minimum Security Unit at the Monroe Correctional Complex on Friday.

Authorities say Clay managed to escape by breaking into a staff office during routine maintenance cleaning, stealing the keys to the staff member’s car and driving it off the property.

DOC search teams and local police are actively searching for Clay.

He was last seen in a white four-door GMC Sierra truck with plates reading C39535X. He was wearing khaki pants, a khaki jacket, a khaki beanie, white tennis shoes and a yellow DOC vest when he escaped.

Authorities say there was a blue/gray zip-up sweatshirt and a black baseball cap inside the car he stole, so he may be wearing those items.

The DOC says Clay had a release date of Dec. 24, 2025. He was convicted of counts of burglary, malicious mischief, harassment and theft.

Anyone who sees him is asked to not approach him and to call 911 or the Monroe Correctional Complex at 360-794-2720.

More top headlines from FOX 13:

Suspect killed by SPD at Seattle hotel identified as retired Navy doctor

Family, friends remember two women killed by Elias Huizar

Seattle dog owner says pet sitter abandoned his senior dog with dementia

In-N-Out Burger proposes second Washington location

Washington's gray wolf population recovering, warning issued for hikers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.