Monroe residents react to escaped inmate still on the run

The search is still on for a man who escaped from the Monroe Correctional Complex on Friday.

The Washington State Department of Corrections told FOX 13 it is doing everything they can to find 59-year-old Patrick Lester Clay and safely take him back into custody.

They’ve employed tactics to get information about where he is. Some of the people who live there said they’re not that concerned he escaped because it means he’s probably far from the city now.

Clay was taken into custody in December 2023, after he was convicted of burglary, malicious mischief, harassment, and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He earned minimum security custody level because of previous positive behavior, following the department’s classification model, and he was considered low risk, the department said in an email to FOX 13.

The 59-year-old somehow broke into a staff office, stole an employee’s car keys and drove away in a white, four-door GMC Sierra truck with the license plate: C39525X.

Stolen truck of DOC employee

"Obviously it causes some concern that he easily escaped, but other than that, it’s not something new," said Karen Pacheco, who lives in Monroe.

The correctional facility sits across the street from a gas station and car dealership within a mile of an elementary school, middle school and high school.

Pacheco works in a coffee shop not far from the Monroe Correctional Complex. She said officers stopped by businesses and handed out flyers informing the public about Clay's escape.

"It’s just like a description of him," Pacheco said. "Just to make sure we know in case he’s been running around here because this is a main street."

Pacheco said the news didn’t come as a surprise since this isn’t the first time she’s heard about an inmate escaping. "They eventually get caught," Pacheco said.

The DOC is still investigating. They say there will also be a critical incident review, and if necessary, the facility will implement any process improvement plans that come out of that review. Clay was scheduled to be released on Christmas Eve of 2025.

If you see Clay, do not approach him and call 911.

