Pierce County man recovering after ax attack last month

Jeffery Gist is recovering and awaiting surgery following an attack that left him seriously injured last month.

His accused attacker, 21-year-old Serena Marcy, is facing attempted murder charges in connection with two attacks on March 29th.

"She tried to kill him," Gist’s fiancé, Kisa Harris, told FOX 13. "She attacked him with an ax and a serrated knife.

Gist was originally attacked at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South Highland Avenue in Tacoma. According to his fiancé, he was getting something from his vehicle when Marcy attacked.

"She immediately came up swinging the ax at him," she said. "He was able to block the knife because he had a metal water jug."

Court documents reveal Gist called 911 when Marcy allegedly slashed his face with an ax.

According to court documents, "the victim had a large three-inch gash on the left side of his forehead." Due to the severity of the victim’s injury, officers requested a priority response by the Tacoma Fire Department. The report indicates that the head wound was a 1/4th inch in width and the officer could see white bone matter at the bottom of the cut.

Harris said Gist feared for his life.

"He thought he was going to die," she said.

Featured article

Less than two hours later, Tacoma Police were called to a stabbing turned carjacking on Ruston Way.

According to court documents, just after 5 p.m., police say Marcy stabbed an Uber driver in the neck and chest, then stole his vehicle.

The Uber driver was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

"She wasn’t just trying to knock him down and get his car. She was going to kill. This woman clearly has issues," Harris added.

Harris told FOX 13 the ax attack has severely impacted their lives.

"He’s lost wages because he’s been unable to work. We could also be facing eviction," she said. "I’m glad Marcy is in jail right now and I hope she gets the help she needs. The last thing I want is for her to hurt someone else."

If you’d like to help Jeffery Gist and his family you can donate to their GoFundMe account:

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

4 teens arrested after armed carjacking in Bellevue, pursuit led to Vancouver

Teen arrested, gun seized at South Seattle high school

1 dead in massive house fire in Port Angeles

Officials urge more people to carry Naloxone after babies in Everett overdosed on fentanyl

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.