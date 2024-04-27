1 dead in massive house fire in Port Angeles

Image 1 of 10 ▼ ((Clallam County Fire & Rescue))

Officials are investigating after a massive fire broke out at a home in Port Angeles, which left a person dead.

Firefighters were called to a home near Kemp St and Old Rd, just off Hwy 101 in Port Angeles East, on Friday morning. When they arrived, they determined a fire had started in the garage, then spread to the residence.

Bystanders told them there may be people inside.

The Port Angeles Fire Department and Clallam County Fire Districts 2 and 3 worked to extinguish the flames, while a crew went in to find anyone trapped inside. However, growing fire conditions in the house forced them back outside.

After a time, crews were able to put out the fire, which had destroyed the entire house. When they were able to get back inside, they found a person who had died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

