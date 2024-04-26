Person in critical condition after dive near Magnuson Park

One person is in critical condition after they went diving with a partner in Pontiac Bay off of Matthews Beach near Magnuson Park and didn't surface.

The Seattle Fire Department received a call around 2 p.m. that two divers had gone into the water, but only one come up.

A large response team from Seattle Fire and Seattle Police began searching for the diver.

A civilian boat found the diver a ways away from the initial scene. They performed life-saving measures, and Seattle Fire continued CPR when they arrived.

The diver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear what happened underwater.

The second diver was uninjured.

An investigation is ongoing.

