Kia hosting anti-theft software update events in Factoria, Tacoma

In an effort to reduce thefts among Kia vehicles, the automobile manufacturer is partnering with local dealers to host two free anti-theft software update events this weekend.

Technicians will be at at Factoria and Tacoma malls from Friday through Sunday to help install the software updates.

Organizers said once updates are completed, technicians will apply window decal updates to discourage theft.

Here are details for each event:

Tacoma Mall on 4502 South Steele Street

Friday, May 17: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 18: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 19: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Factoria Mall on 4025 Factoria Square Mall Southeast

Friday, May 17: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 18: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 19: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Officials also said the Tacoma Mall event will also be providinty complimentary steering wheel locks to affected car owners and lessees.

Kia has been hosting these events in cities across the country for Kia car owners.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Teens charged for robbing man in Renton with AK-style pistol: docs

Kirkland police arrest several teens in connection with car thefts

3 teen suspects, two 12-year-olds arrested in Seattle for week-long crime spree

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.