Two 'Kia Boyz' arrested after Renton crime spree ends at Southcenter

Two teens were arrested this week after a crime spree that started in Rentonand ended at Southcenter Mall.

Before 4 p.m. Tuesday, two boys, ages 10 and 8, called 911 to report a passenger in a red car threatened them with a gun near Edmonds Avenue Northeast and Ferndale Avenue, investigators said. The two children were not hurt.

As police responded, officers learned that a person in Renton reported their 2016 red Hyundai Sonata was stolen and about an hour later there were reports of a red sedan driving erratically along Lake Washington Boulevard.

The King County Sheriff's Office's air support Guardian One located the stolen car and followed it as it raced through Renton into Tukwila. It was caught on video.

According to police, the car was traveling 65 mph, crossed the center lane multiple times and drove through multiple red-light intersections.

The car then crashed into a pole at Southcenter Mall, and everyone got out and ran.

Tukwila police helped Renton officers by locating two of the teens and arrested them, but two managed to get away.

After the arrest, officers found a significant amount of marijuana with a store label on one of the suspects. Police said they called the shop and it reported about a recent theft.

The other suspects, a 14 and 15-year-old, still remain at large.

The two teens who were arrested were released back to family members.

Investigators said all four teens are members of the Kia Boyz.

"Juvenile crime is an epidemic. We see it almost daily," warned Chief Jon Schuldt. "We are so lucky no one was injured in this situation, but it's only a matter of time. We need not only to start talking about this escalating situation, but we need to start focusing on solutions, which include accountability for actions."

The investigation remains ongoing.