Woman with gunshot wound dies in Spanaway crash

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash in Spanaway on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on State Route 7 near 174th Street and Spanwaway Loop Road South after 4:30 a.m.

Pierce County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Darren Moss told FOX 13 News that a woman died in the collision.

As detectives investigated, the cars involved hit head on but at low speeds, and the woman had gunshot wounds.

It's known what led up to the fatal crash.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said State Route 704 is blocked. Drivers are advised to avoid the area or take an alternate route, and it's known when the road will reopen.

Detectives and traffic investigators are still at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.