Spanaway homicide: 35-year-old shot to death inside home

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Spanaway.

Around 11:30 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 3700 block of 169th St Ct E, off of Military Road E, for reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they were told a man had been shot inside.

Four people in the house were detained as deputies secured the scene.

The 35-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but he died on the way there.

Two guns were collected as evidence and detectives interviewed witnesses.

No suspects are in custody.

The shooting was believed to be targeted.

