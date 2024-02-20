Expand / Collapse search

Driver critically injured in Tukwila I-5 shooting; WSP seeks public's help

By FOX 13 News Staff
The Washington State Patrol is investigating after a drive-by shooting on I-5 near I-405 left a driver in critical condition overnight.

KING COUNTY, Wash. - A driver was critically injured in a drive-by shooting on I-5 in Tukwila Monday night, and the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking the public’s help in the investigation.

According to the WSP, the shooting happened at around 11:00 p.m. on southbound I-5 near I-405.

Troopers say the victim was driving in their 2015 Ford Mustang when they were shot multiple times by someone inside an unknown vehicle.

Authorities say the victim is in critical condition.

The WSP is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.