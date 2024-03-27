Docs: Tacoma man killed ex-girlfriend in drive-by shooting; ‘Mom, I think I'm dying’

A Tacoma man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend in a drive-by shooting last weekend.

Detectives identified 18-year-old Aiden Tyrrell as the suspect, and on Tuesday charged him with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to probable cause documents, police were called to reports of a gunshot at the Midtown 15 Apartments around 8:20 p.m.

A 17-year-old girl was shot, and her father rushed her to Tacoma General Hospital where she was declared dead.

Court docs say the girl was talking on the phone with her younger sister, walking outside her house. She told her sister that her ex-boyfriend Tyrrell, who goes by the street name "Drako," was coming over to drop off her things after their breakup. The girl's mother warned her to stay inside, as Tyrrell had shot up the house a day prior, according to court docs.

When police spoke with the victim's family, her younger sister heard her scream while on the phone with her, so she immediately hung up and called her mother for help, court docs say.

Detectives secured a search warrant for the victim's iPhone and iPad, and read through messages leading up to the shooting.

According to court docs, the victim and Tyrrell appeared to frequently argue — in one instance, she asks where her "chop" is, meaning her gun. Later in the day, Tyrrell starts threatening her, saying, "[On the set] b--ch, I'll smoke you," saying he will shoot her with her own gun, court docs say. Detectives say Tyrrell accused her of cheating on him and "selling herself," and threatened to go to her mother's apartment if she did not come outside.

MORE PIERCE COUNTY HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 NEWS:

Tacoma man indicted on child pornography, cyberstalking charges in Alaska

Tacoma quadruple murder trial: Maleke Pate found guilty

Suspect on the run after deadly crash turns into homicide investigation in Spanaway

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

According to court docs, this led to the first drive-by shooting of the victim's apartment. The next day, he is accused of driving back and gunning her down in the road.