Teen arrested, gun seized at South Seattle high school

Seattle Police arrested a 17-year-old high school student for reportedly carrying a handgun on campus.

Officers were called Monday around 2:00 p.m. to the Grover Cleveland STEM High School in South Seattle, responding to reports that a student was seen with a firearm.

Police arrived, contacted the student and found he was carrying a handgun.

The gun was taken into evidence and the teen was booked into juvenile detention.

Seattle Police are still investigating the incident, and say it is still unknown why the student brought the weapon to school.