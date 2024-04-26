Man shot in the neck near Everett's Explorer Middle School

article

Everett Police and the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that happened about a mile away from Explorer Middle School.

According to law enforcement, officers were sent to the area near 9800 18th Ave W, off 100th St. SW around 11 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Callers reported hearing gunshots and then saw someone down on the ground.

When officers arrived, they saw signs of a shooting, but no victim.

They secured the area and used a K9 to track any potential suspects.

Witnesses said a dark sedan drove off from the scene.

Deputies later tracked that sedan nearly three miles away, near a busy business intersection at 128th Ave. and 4th Ave. W. Inside the van was a man who had been shot in the neck.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, or if any suspects have been located.

If you have any information or surveillance video, call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

